7-year-old girl with alopecia didn’t let that stop her for school’s ‘Crazy Hair Day’

Daniella Wride(SALEM, Utah) — One 7-year-old girl didn’t let her alopecia diagnosis stop her from participating in her school’s “Crazy Hair Day.”

Daniella Wride told ABC News that she was “nervous” when her daughter, Gianessa, came home from Salem Elementary School with details on their Spirit Week that included a day called, “Crazy Hair Day.”

Gianessa was diagnosed months earlier with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles.

The Utah mother of three added, “I didn’t want her to feel left out so I knew we had to come up with something. I just didn’t know what.”

Daniella, who is also a nurse, said her daughter began losing her hair back in January.

“I was combing through her hair after she had just taken a shower and so much was coming out into the brush,” she recalled.

That’s when she and her husband of eight years, Tyler, took their daughter to the dermatologist. By then, however, all of her hair had fallen out, including her eyebrows.

Doctors diagnosed Gianessa with stress-induced alopecia. Daniella said it made sense as Gianessa had not only endured a recent move from Tennessee, but also witnessed her grandmother die unexpectedly.

“Gian watched her collapse and she lost …read more

