7-year-old boy paralyzed in car accident ‘dances’ again

Lyhoy Mansy(NEW YORK) — A young boy who was paralyzed by a car accident is ‘dancing’ again.

Bruce Mansy, 7, of Fresno, California, was paralyzed from the waist down by a spinal cord injury that he suffered in a car accident on Sept. 17, 2016.

The accident happened while Bruce was riding in a car with his father, Samuel, and three siblings, who all suffered minor bumps and bruises.

The young boy was taken to Fresno Community Regional Hospital where after multiple tests he was diagnosed with a severe tear in his spine, his mother, Lyhoy Mansy, told ABC News.

“He’s no longer able to feel sensation or possibly have any motors skills [below the waist],” she said.

Bruce, now a 2nd-grader, also had to have surgery back in September for internal bleeding near his large intestine.

Doctors told the Mansy family that Bruce may never walk, run or dance again. He requires round-the-clock care.

“It’s definitely challenging,” Lyhoy, 33, said, noting that she tends to her son’s catheter every four hours.

Every night Lyhoy or her husband, Samuel, also 33, rotate their son in his bed every two hours “so he doesn’t have any pressure sores,” she said.

Lyhoy heard from her older sister, Lykeav, Bruce’s aunt, about …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health