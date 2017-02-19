64-year old gives birth to twins

iStock(BURGOS, Spain) — A 64-year old woman in northern Spain has given birth to healthy fraternal twins.

The mother had undergone fertility treatments in the United States. Both babies are in good health. The boy and girl weigh 5.3 lbs. and 4.8 lbs. respectively.

She delivered the babies by Caesarean section at The Recoleatas Hospital, the BBC reports.

The unnamed-woman gave birth to a girl in 2012. The child was later taken away from her care amid welfare concerns. No decision has been made regarding who will care for the twins.

Despite her age, she is not the oldest woman to ever give birth. According to the Guinness World Records, Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara have birth to twin boys at the age of 66.

