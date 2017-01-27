6-Year-Old Girls Link Intelligence to Men Over Women, Study Says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Girls as young as age 6 tend to attribute intelligence to men more so than women, according to a new study published this week.

Researchers found that girls age 6 or younger are more likely to believe men are “brilliant” compared to women.

The researchers were affiliated with the University of Illinois, New York University and Princeton University.

Jill Weber, a psychologist based in Washington, D.C., said she’s not surprised by the study’s findings.

“When you think of brilliance, it goes along with power and leadership and standing out and feeling confident,” said Weber. “Unfortunately we do not socialize girls [to have] those traits.”

The study published Thursday in the medical journal Science had 400 children go through a series of experiments to see if they associated the idea of “brilliance” with a specific gender.

In one study, 96 students, equally divided between boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 7, were told a story of a “really, really smart person” and then told to pick that person from a group of images of men and women. While the 5-year-old children tended to pick people from their own gender, the older children were more likely to pick photographs of men.

