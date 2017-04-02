52nd ACM Awards winners list

Academy of Country MusicHere’s the list of winners at Sunday night’s 52nd ACM Awards:

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Single Record of the Year

“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

Song of the Year

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year

Little Big Town

Album of the Year

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Male Vocalist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

