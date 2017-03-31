Friday, March 31, 2017
52nd ACM Awards scoop: A rock and roll surprise, plus Luke Bryan’s beef with Backstreet Boys

ABC RadioIf you want to kick off country music’s big weekend in Las Vegas, what better way to do it than by rolling out a couple of giant, inflatable dice? That’s exactly what ACM co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley did Friday, as well as spilling a few new details about Sunday’s 52nd annual show.

Luke revealed the ACMs will definitely rock. “Dierks and I are teaming up with a rock icon to honor a rock icon,” he offered, “and that’s all I’m going to say about that!”

The man who just hit #1 with “Fast” is also promising the night will get off to a spectacular start.

“I think Sam Hunt‘s up in the top of the show,” Luke volunteered, “and the intro, the first six, seven minutes of it, is gonna be a lot of neat, special things happening.”

The soon-to-be five-time ACM host admitted there is a little something about this year that’s bugging him. “Everybody wants to talk about the Backstreet Boys!” Luke complained.

“Luke cannot stop talking about them,” his co-host Dierks Bentley clarified, going on to explain the Backstreet Boys may cut in on Luke’s legendary …read more

