52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week

WFAA(NEW YORK) — Patrick Edmond walks about 12 miles nearly every day just to get to work.

The 52-year-old, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum’s — an ice cream shop and burger restaurant — in McKinney, Texas. Though he usually gets a ride back home from work, he has to walk over a bridge and along several highways to get there.

Though the two-and-a half-hour commute might dishearten many, Edmond said he actually loves and appreciates the long walk. He keeps a positive spirit.

“Some people drive, some people ride bicycles — and I happen to walk,” he told ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas. “I would love to have a car, but the car don’t make the person.”

Edmond said that, during his commute, he likes to reflect and think about the people he has encountered and the experiences he has gone through.

On Feb. 18, a police officer met Edmonds and was touched by his story.

The officer encountered Edmond walking along a highway in McKinney after a caller reported seeing him and expressed concern for his safety, according to Sgt. Ana Shelley, the public information officer for the McKinney Police Department.

