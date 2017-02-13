50 years after the release of her debut album, Dolly Parton wins 8th Grammy

ABC/Image Group LANearly a half-century to the day since her first album was released, Dolly Parton took home her eighth Grammy. The entertainment icon won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance trophy at the ceremonies Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Oh my Lord I am so excited to have won the Grammy with Pentatonix on my old song ‘Jolene,’” the Country Music Hall of Famer says. “I am so happy and am so very proud of Pentatonix. The song is one of my favorites. Thanks to the Grammys, but most importantly thanks to all the fans. I love you all,” she adds.

Dolly’s collaboration with the a cappella sensations was recorded through a partnership with Cracker Barrel. Her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, happens to have come out exactly 50 years ago Monday.

