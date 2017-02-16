5 Questions For Vols At The Combine

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee will be well-represented at the NFL Scouting Combine that begins later this month, but the six invited Vols – Joshua Dobbs, Josh Malone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cam Sutton, Alvin Kamara and Derek Barnett – will also have plenty of questions to answer.

Here are some of the things NFL teams will be looking for and asking about UT’s contingent in Indianapolis:

1. How healthy is Jalen Reeves-Maybin’s shoulder?

Reeves-Maybin could be a steal in the draft. A productive outside linebacker and special teams ace in college, he’s the type of player who could stick around in the league for years. But is his shoulder going to hold up? After dealing with multiple surgeries in his career, it’s a fair question to ask. It’s unclear at this point how much he’ll be able to do physically in Indianapolis, but perhaps more important than any run, jump or drill will be his medical examination. If teams have concerns about the shoulder, he could fall down – or even off – some draft boards.

2. Is Joshua Dobbs accurate enough to play in the NFL?

I’m of the belief that Dobbs will be dratted, and possibly higher than some are expecting. But his accuracy, …read more

