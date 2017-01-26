5 Potential NFL Fits For Joshua Dobbs

Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs is having a nice week at the Senior Bowl and is hoping to boost his draft stock. Quarterback can be one of the trickiest positions to project, however, because teams must match need and skill set with value more so than any other standard position.

Simply put, not every team needs a quarterback, and some have a player blueprint that might not be a great fit for Dobbs.

With all that in mind, here are five teams that might be a good fit for the former Tennessee QB:

1. Cleveland Browns

No, the Browns aren’t going to take Dobbs No. 1 overall. But they need quarterback help in the worst way, and could even take multiple QBs with their abundance of picks, especially since they are loaded with mid-round selections. They’ve met with Dobbs at the Senior Bowl this week and there’s an obvious connection with owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee. The Browns might not be a dream scenario for Dobbs, but with the way they go through quarterbacks, you’d have to think he’d see the field at some point.

2. Tennessee Titans

In a sense, the Titans are set at quarterback since they have their franchise guy in Marcus …read more

