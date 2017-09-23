5 Observations: Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

The Vols played one of the ugliest games in the Butch Jones era but managed to come out of Saturday’s match-up with winless UMass with a 17-13 win.

Tennessee didn’t look good at any point on offense in this game, and Jones and the offensive coaches played musical chairs with the quarterbacks at odd times. But the Vols’ defense managed to get plenty of pressure against an out-matched UMass offensive line, and Tennessee held on for the victory.

Here are our takeaways from the Vols’ 17-13 win against the Minutemen.

Atrocious Offense

Tennessee’s offense was disjointed and sloppy for essentially the entire game against UMass. Aside from a handful of big plays, the Vols’ running game and passing game were both inefficient.

On top of that, Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano both saw the field, but neither were put in strong positions to succeed in the second half.

Dormady looked like he was finding his stride in the second quarter, but the third quarter looked ugly, and Gaurantano was put in Dormady’s stead for a few drives. But Guarantano was never able to gain traction, and he finished just 2-of-5 for minus three yards and ran the ball twice for eight yards.

