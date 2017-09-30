5 Observations: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee got embarrassed on Saturday. There’s no other way to call it.

Georgia strolled into Neyland Stadium and decimated the Vols 41-0 in front of a sold out Checker Neyland crowd. The Vols were never in the game, and the strong defensive effort to start the game was completely spoiled by Tennessee’s erratic and disastrous performance on offense.

The Vols’ first play of the game was picked off, and it somehow got worse from there.

Tennessee was blown out, dominated on both sides of the ball, and flat out embarrassed on Saturday.

Here are our biggest observations from the Vols’ 41-0 loss to Georgia.

Dormady’s Worst Start

Quinten Dormady doesn’t have many starts to his Tennessee career, but this one was undoubtedly the worst of his career.

Dormady was pulled right before the end of the third quarter, and his stat line tells you all you need to know. He finished the game completing just 5-of-16 passes for 64 yards and two interceptions. And he had a handful of other passes that easily could’ve been picked off as well.

Tennessee’s first play of the game saw Dormady line up in the shotgun with five receivers wide and no running backs in the backfield. Dormady took …read more

