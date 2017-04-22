5 Observations from the Vols’ Orange and White Game

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee’s annual spring game ended with a whimper this year thanks to inclement weather, but the half of football that was played during the Orange and White Game provided some interesting insights to the 2017 Vols.

From progress on position battles to standouts on the depth chart, there were a number of things that stood out from the Orange and White Game. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the 2017 Orange and White Game.

Dormady Shines

The sun may not have shone throughout the spring game, but one of Tennessee’s quarterbacks definitely did. Junior quarterback Quinten Dormady was a perfect 10-for-10 in his one half of play, throwing for 120 yards and two scores. Dormady also impressed during the quarterback skills competition, tossing the ball in a trash can on his final throw (he was the only quarterback to do so) and hitting the Jauan Jennings cut out on the Hail Mary throw. Dormady won the overall skills competition.

Jarrett Guarantano didn’t have a bad day either, completing four of his five pass attempts for 41 yards and won the first part of the quarterback skills competition. But Dormady’s performance stood out above the rest.

Another Poor Season for the Secondary?

