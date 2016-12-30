5 Observations from Tennessee’s 38-24 Music City Bowl Victory

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

The Vols may have started slow and with some sloppy play in the first quarter and gave fans a scare in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop them from running away with a 38-24 victory over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl to cap the 2016 football season.

Records were broken, stats were padded, and Tennessee’s seniors ended their career with a win.

Here are the five biggest observations from the Vols’ Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska.

Josh Dobbs Goes Out With a Bang

In his final game as a Tennessee Volunteer, quarterback Joshua Dobbs went out in style. Dobbs may not have thrown for a touchdown, but he made up for it with three rushing touchdowns, a Music City Bowl record. Dobbs totaled 409 yards of offense (291 passing, 118 rushing) and had those three rushing scores to help propel the Vols to their Music City Bowl win.

Dobbs finishes his career with 52 passing touchdowns and 32 rushing scores. He was 13 yards away from breaking Peyton Manning’s record for most yards gained in a single season after this bowl game. Dobbs also broke Tennessee’s record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season with his …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider