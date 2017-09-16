5 Observations: Florida 26, Tennessee 20

The Vols were looking to win in Gainesville for the first time since 2003 when they took the field on Saturday. And it looked like they would have some extra opportunities to do so in the final seconds as Florida was in their own territory with nine seconds to play in a tie ball game.

But then the unthinkable happened, and the Gators connected on a 63-yard Hail Mary as time expired to win the game. Feleipe Franks hit Tyrie Cleveland for the deciding touchdown, and the Gators sent the Vols back to Knoxville with a loss for the seventh straight year.

Tennessee had plenty of opportunities to find a way to win this game, but they couldn’t seal the deal when it mattered most. Even when Justin Martin forced a potential game-saving fumble as Malik Davis was about to cross the end zone, and even after Rashaan Gaulden came down with an interception to set the Vols up in Florida territory late in the fourth quarter, the Vols couldn’t win it.

The Vols threw a pick-six and scored just once in three red zone possessions. And that all led to a Hail Mary victory for the Gators.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider