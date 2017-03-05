5-month-old baby boy’s wild hair is the mane event

Angie Dunn(NEW YORK) — Oliver Dunn has been turning heads since he was born five months ago, because of the hair on his head.

Oliver, of Nampa, Idaho, was born with a full head of dark hair that has grown into an adorably wild mane.

“Always,” Oliver’s mom, Angie Dunn, said when asked if strangers stop her to ask about Oliver’s hair. “They always ask how old he is because you would assume when you see a baby with that much hair they’re going to be a lot older.”

Dunn said some of the common questions she gets about the baby’s hair are, “Can I touch it?” and “What do you do to it?” and “Do you put hairspray in it?”

She and her husband, Brian Dunn, saw early signs their first child would be born with hair, she said. But even they were surprised he was born with a full head of inch-long hair.

“I had some complications [during pregnancy], so I had to have a lot of ultrasounds and we could even see the hair in the ultrasounds,” she said. “We knew he had hair at the base of his neck and weren’t sure if he’d have a mullet.”

Oliver’s connection to his hair …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health