4-Year-Old Takes First Steps Thanks to Stranger’s Good Deed

Courtesy Esmarlin Nunez(PLEASANTVILLE, N.J.) — One preschooler stood tall this month thanks to a stranger’s kind donation that helped him take his very first steps.

Luis Tamarez, 4, a student at North Main Street Elementary School in Pleasantville, New Jersey, took his steps this month using an Upsee mobility device and again Friday with his mom and stepdad watching.

“I have no words to describe what I felt,” Luis’ stepfather, Argenis Borbon, told ABC News Friday. “It’s phenomenal just by seeing my son’s face. It’s incredible. These people in the school, they’ve been so great to him.

“He doesn’t want to miss a day. Even on the weekends he wants to come back here and we are very grateful for that.”

Luis has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. His teacher, Amy Cutler, said Luis has an “incredible spirit” and is loved by his peers and educators alike.

Cutler said she learned about the Upsee in December from a fellow teacher. It is a harness that attaches to another person and allows a child with motor impairment to stand upright and walk with assistance from that person.

Cutler began researching crowdfunding pages to raise money for the $500 Upsee for Luis.

