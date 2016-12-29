4-Year-Old Fan Gets “Star Wars”-Themed Adoption Ceremony

Photo: Matt McGraw(DELAWARE) — A 4-year-old Star Wars fangirl received the adoption ceremony of her dreams two days before Christmas.

Zoe Pedicone was greeted by Darth Vader and Chewbacca at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday, moments before her foster parent, Deanna Pedicone, was officially named her new mom.

“I wanted to do something fun because it’s a very long, hard journey. So when we got to the finish line, I wanted it to be whatever she wanted,” Pedicone of Newark, Delaware, told ABC News. “I asked her, ‘If you can have anybody at your adoption, who would it be?’ And after family and friends, it was Darth Vader.”

Pedicone, who has been a foster mom for three years, said Zoe was placed in her care in 2013.

The pair developed a special bond and Pedicone decided to adopt her in April. But instead of a traditional ceremony, Pedicone made the event extra-special for Zoe, a Star Wars buff who loves her lightsaber and evil villain Darth Vader.

Pedicone enlisted help from Garrison Carida, a local chapter of the 501st Legion, an international Star Wars charity costuming group, whose volunteers make appearances at charity events and public gatherings while dressed as …read more

