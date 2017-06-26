4-Star Vol Commit Alontae Taylor Has “Questions to Answer” at The Opening

Alontae Taylor is currently the Vols’ second highest-rated commit in their 2018 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Taylor is a four-star athlete out of Manchester, TN, and only five-star offensive tackle Cade Mays is rated higher currently in the Vols’ group of commits in the 2018 class.

Taylor is ranked as the No. 122 overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he’s listed as an athlete because he plays just about every offensive skill position possible for Coffee County Central High School. Taylor projects as a wide receiver in college, but that’s actually where he’s spent the least amount of time in high school so far.

In high school, the best athlete, regardless of where they project best at the next level, will often play quarterback if a team doesn’t have a defined quarterback situation. And that’s been the case for Taylor for the most part. In his three years at Coffee County Central, Taylor has completed 106 of his 212 pass attempts for 1,355 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions according to Max Preps. He’s also run the ball 563 times for 4,591 yards and 53 touchdowns thus far in his …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider