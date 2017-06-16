35-pound cat looking for a loving, fur-ever home in DC

Humane Rescue Alliance(WASHINGTON) — Behold Symba, the 35-pound cat. He’s up for adoption, waiting for a fur-ever home in Washington, D.C.

The obese orange tabby was surrendered to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“We’ve had Symba for about a week,” the organization’s spokesperson, Matt Williams, told ABC News. “He was surrendered to us when his owner had to move into a retirement home. He could not bring the cat with him. We’ve put him on an exercise program and supervised diet. And he is up for adoption now.”

He added, “We’re certainly going to make sure the adopter understands they need to continue this program. We will give the adopter exercises to use. We give them games and puzzles to keep them active.”

The rescue group is confident Symba will find a happy, healthy home.

“He went up for adoption yesterday and we’ll see what the next few days bring,” said Williams. “D.C. has a great adoption pool. It’s a great place to adopt animals. We’re confident we’ll find a qualified adopter who understands the situation.”

Williams said 6-year-old Symba is the fattest cat he’s seen at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

