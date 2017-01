“The first dance” is a big deal at nearly every wedding. We’re talkin, MAKE OR BREAK! Melissa thought hers was ruined when the DJ stopped the music mid-song.

They were dancing to Mark Wills‘ “Like There’s No Yesterday.” Mark Wills is her favorite country singer.

When she looked up to see what the DJ was doing, she saw Mark Wills standing there ready to sing the song live at her wedding!

Just Watch! you may shed a tear.