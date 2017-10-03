32 Vols Since 2013 Class Have Transferred Under Butch Jones

Roster attrition is a normal part of college football. Whether it’s because of coaching changes, lack of playing time, personal matters, or any number of reasons, players leaving one school for another is just a part of the game.

Tennessee has experienced its fair share of transfers over the years, and the last few years especially have seen a number of players transfer out of the program.

Butch Jones has been primarily responsible for Tennessee’s recruiting classes since the 2014 class, but he also had a large part in constructing the 2013 class as well. Blaming him for transfers in the 2011 and 2012 classes, for example, is irresponsible because of the coaching change that occurred after the 2012 season. Attrition occurs more often after coaching changes, and Jones didn’t recruit those players.

But Jones is fully responsible for the players that have transferred out since the 2013 class, and there have been a great deal of those.

Since the Vols’ 2013 class was signed, 32 different players have transferred under Butch Jones. Offensive lineman Venzell Boulware became the most recent Vol to transfer when he announced his intent to leave the program on Monday.

The 2013, 2014, and 2015 classes combined have seen 30 …read more

