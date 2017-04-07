3-legged dog named Miracle up for adoption after saving her puppies from factory fire

Happy Tails Dog Rescue(CHESTERFIELD, S.C.) — Miracle the dog’s backstory is truly a heroic one, and now she needs a home.

It’s believed Miracle, a pitbull mix, rescued her puppies in December from a factory fire in South Carolina, and was injured in the process.

“Apparently a passerby picked her up from the road and they knew she had been living in the abandoned factory because they saw her come and go,” Victoria McGonigal, owner of Dochas n Gra Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Chesterfield, South Carolina, told ABC News. “The day she got picked up was the day the warehouse had a fire. They took her to animal control and realized she had a broken front left leg and knew she was still producing milk, so she had puppies somewhere.”

McGonigal said an animal control officer called the local fire department to see about returning to the factory to search for the puppies, but was told the area wasn’t safe. Four days passed before the officer was allowed to return, and as soon as she arrived with Miracle, McGonigal said the dog led her straight to the spot where she had left her babies.

