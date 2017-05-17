3-D printed ovaries help mice get pregnant, show promise for fertility treatments

Courtesy Northwestern University(NEW YORK) — In the era of regenerative medicine, which seeks to develop replacement tissues and organs in the lab for the millions of people in need, 3-D printing is a new frontier. The technology has already been harnessed to create everything from human skin to bone and heart tissue to cartilage for use during surgery and transplants.

Ovaries may be the next 3-D printed organ, holding promise for some of the estimated 6.1 million women who struggle with infertility in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Now a mouse study published in Nature Communications describes a first crucial step to pave the way for this technology: successfully using 3-D printing to create mouse ovaries that, when implanted into mice, has resulted in live births.

The “bioprosthetic” was conceived with female cancer survivors in mind, who often lose their ovarian function due to intensive chemotherapy treatments, which can cause absence of puberty, early menopause and infertility.

If further studies show the technology works in humans, it could also offer options for women who have a condition called primary ovarian insufficiency, where ovarian function diminishes before the age of 40.

“A successful human bioprosthetic could have a wide range of applications,” said Dr. Monica …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health