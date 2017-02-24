3 Biggest Questions Facing the Vols’ New Coaching Staff

After a disappointing 2016 season, the Vols have had to shuffle their coaching staff this offseason. Some of the changes have been by choice, while others have been surprises. Regardless of how they’ve happened, the Vols have hired four new coaches to Butch Jones’ staff and have a fifth hire to make now that wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni accepted the same position for the Chicago Bears in the NFL on Wednesday.

The Vols promoted tight ends coach Larry Scott to offensive coordinator and assistant Walt Wells to offensive line coach, and they also hired Charlton Warren to coach defensive backs, Brady Hoke to coach the defensive line, Mike Canales to coach quarterbacks, and Rock Gullickson to oversee the strength and conditioning program.

To say it’s been a hectic offseason for the Vols’ coaching staff is a bit of an understatement.

Tennessee’s newest coaching hires and promotions have a lot of questions facing them heading into the 2017 season. From how they will perform on the recruiting trail to how they’ll get along with each other, the Vols’ new coaches have plenty of questions to answer.

Here are the three biggest questions facing Tennessee’s newest coaching staff members.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider