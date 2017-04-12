“21 Jump Street” debuted 30 years ago

Getty Images/Archive Photos(LOS ANGELES) — 21 Jump Street, the Fox TV show that catapulted a then little-known Johnny Depp to teen idol status, made its debut 30 years ago on Wednesday.

The series, about a bunch of young-looking undercover cops who infiltrated high schools and other teen hangouts, was the first hit for the then fledgling Fox network, running for five seasons between 1987-1991. It also boasted guest appearances from rising stars Bridget Fonda, Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, Vince Vaughn and Jason Priestley.

The TV show was further bolstered by an alternative-rock soundtrack featuring artists such as The Alarm, and a theme song, sung by co-star Holly Robinson Peete, backed by Depp and series regular Peter DeLuise.

The show inspired a couple of films starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill: 2012’s 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street.

