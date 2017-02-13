20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death to be marked with four-hour ABC documentary

Tim Graham/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Twenty years ago this August, the world lost the “People’s Princess,” Princess Diana. That anniversary will be commemorated in August with a two-night, four-hour primetime documentary airing on ABC.

“Even 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to impact our world,” said ABC programming executive Robert Mills in a statement. “Our special will honor her memory and all the good that she did in her tragically brief life.”

The documentary, produced in partnership with People magazine, will use interviews with those closest to Diana, as well as experts and archival footage to show how her life, and her story, remains relevant today.

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris. Her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and the car’s driver, Henri Paul, also died in the accident.

People magazine reports that Diana’s son, Prince William, and his wife Princess Kate will travel to Paris next month, though their visit isn’t connected with the anniversary of Diana’s death. They’ve been asked to visit by the British government.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment