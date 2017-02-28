2-year-old with heart defect invited to high school prom

Footsicle/iStock/Thinkstock(MILFORD, Va.) — A toddler and his mom will be making memories this year as one teen’s special senior prom guests.

Taylor Schafer, 17, a student at Caroline High School in Milford, Virginia, invited Finn Blumenthal, 2, to accompany her to the dance on April 21.

Finn was born with a congenital heart defect, which causes life-threatening medical challenges, his mother Kelly Blumenthal of Fredericksburg told ABC News.

“He’ll have the memory, so if he is hospitalized in the future we can say, ‘Hey, you did go to a senior prom.'” she said.

“It’s a dream come true because as a parent with a medically-challenged child, we don’t know what the future holds and I dream of things like this,” Blumenthal added. “I want him to go to prom,

have a family, go to college [but] I can’t tell the future. The fact that I can check this off the list no matter what is a relief. I can’t repay her for that.”

When Finn was born, he survived 10 surgeries, including three procedures on his heart.

Although he’s spent most of his life in and out of the hospital, Blumenthal, a mom of two, said Finn is resilient.

“He is not sad that he has heart …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health