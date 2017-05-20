2 teachers dismissed after student with ADHD receives award for ‘Most Likely to Not Pay Attention’

WSB-TV(ATLANTA) — Two Atlanta-area middle school teachers have been dismissed of their duties after an eighth-grader with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder received the “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention” award earlier this week at a school assembly.

Nicole Edwards’ 14-year-old daughter received the award as part of the Spirit Week activities at Memorial Middle School in Conyers, located about 25 miles east of Atlanta, reported ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Rockdale County Public Schools superintendent Richard Autry was subsequently notified about the award.

The teachers who handed out the award will not be back at Memorial Middle School, or returning to any Rockdale Public School, school officials said.

Edwards said in a statement to WSB-TV, “At this time, I would like to thank the superintendent, Mr. Autry, for taking immediate action regarding this matter. My family appreciates his concerns.”

She adds, “My goal is to make sure that this horrible event never happens to another kid again. As a parent, it is my job to protect my child from being humiliated and bullied, especially when the bully is her teacher. Making fun of any disability is not acceptable.”

