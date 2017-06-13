12-year-old who helped deliver own baby brother wants to be an obstetrician

Courtesy Zack and Dede Carraway (BRANDON, Miss.) — A 12-year-old girl who was captured in photos delivering her baby brother now has dreams of becoming an obstetrician.

Jacee Dellapenna helped her mother’s doctor to help bring baby Cayson into the world on June 6.

Mom Dede Carraway told ABC News she was “extremely” proud of her daughter’s actions.

“Every picture you see her face changing,” added Dede Carraway of Brandon, Mississippi. “Just looking at her, there was not a dry eye in the room. It was so emotional.”

Dede Carraway, a mom of three, said Jacee asked permission to be present in the delivery room for the birth of her brother. Dede and her husband, Zack Carraway, discussed Jacee’s request and agreed.

The day of Cayson’s birth, Jacee was upset that she didn’t have a good view of him being born. It was then where obstetrician, Walter Wolfe, invited her to assist in the birth.

A spokesman at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center confirmed to ABC News in an email that the Carraway baby was born at the facility.

Jacee’s stepdad, Zack Carraway, snapped pictures of the touching moment when Cayson was born.

The images quickly received thousands of responses on Facebook, Dede Carraway said.

"She's just like, 'Mama I'm

