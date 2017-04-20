11-year-old cancer victim inspires ‘Mustard Challenge’ to raise money for pediatric cancer research

ajafoto/iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — An 11-year-old girl’s battle with cancer, and her wish to make sure no other child must fight the disease, has inspired a new, viral challenge involving mustard.

The “Mustard Challenge,” started by the No More Kids With Cancer charity, asks participants to eat a spoonful of mustard, share the moment on social media and challenge four friends to take the challenge within 24 hours or make a donation.

The challenge is the brainchild of the family of Naya Summy, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2015 at age 11. Naya, who lived in the Philadelphia area, was diagnosed with high-risk medulloblastoma in 2013 and passed away just 22 months later.

“She was super smart and was going to conquer the world,” Naya’s mom, Amy Summy, told ABC News. “She stood out.”

Naya began raising tens of thousands of dollars for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia while she was undergoing treatment there. She asked her family, including her dad, Hank Summy, and her 16-year-old brother, Zak, to keep up her fight against pediatric cancer.

“She was positive but every day was a difficult time so she really just wanted to end [cancer],” Amy Summy said. “She just didn’t believe that children should …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health