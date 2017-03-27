100 shows and counting: Carrie Underwood offers up her devotion to the Opry

Chris Hollo for Grand Ole OpryIt’s 100 Grand Ole Opry performances and counting for Carrie Underwood, after four sold-out shows at the legendary venue this past weekend.

Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith welcomed the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year to the iconic stage Saturday, thanking her for her dedication to the country music institution.

“Even when you’ve been on the road more than 200 days a year, you’ve always come back to the Opry,” Connie said. “That tells me you love us, and we love you right back.”

“I grew up dreaming of one day performing here and maybe even becoming a member,” Carrie responded. “That dream comes true over and over each time I take the Opry stage. Here’s to the next 100!”

The Opry also showed their gratitude by showering Carrie with 100 pink roses in her dressing room.

The American Idol champion made her first Opry appearance in June of 2005, less than two weeks after her win. She officially became a member in 2008.

