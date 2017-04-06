10-year-old girl fighting cancer given American Girl doll with matching prosthetic leg

ABC News(HOUSTON) — Dylan Probe, 10, received a memorable surprise after having her lower right leg amputated because of cancer.

The fourth-grader from Houston, Texas, was given an American Girl doll who has a prosthetic lower right leg. Dylan promptly named her new doll “Hope.”

“Hope” joins another doll, named “Faith,” who Dylan received earlier in her cancer treatment. Faith, another American Girl doll, has no hair, which Dylan related to after losing her own hair to chemotherapy.

“You have to have faith and you have to have hope to get through this or otherwise it’s going to be horrible, not that it’s great, but it’d really be horrible,” Dylan told ABC News of why she chose her dolls’ names. “If you believe and you have faith and you have hope, then things will turn out OK.”

Last November, Dylan was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer that is rare in children. As an active swimmer and soccer player who competed in triathlons prior to her cancer diagnosis, Dylan and her family chose an amputation to allow Dylan to continue her active life.

She will be fitted with a prosthetic leg after she recovers from the March 17 operation. Dylan also has …read more

