10-year-old boy credited with saving grandmother in house fire

Rob Ruch(PLATTESVILLE, Wisc.) — Tony Ruch was woken up to the sounds of his grandmother yelling for help and the sight of flames inside his family’s Platteville, Wisconsin, home last week.

Tony, 10, followed his instinct to run in search of his dad, Rob Ruch. When he discovered that his dad was not home (he was staying with a friend), Tony said he realized he had to save himself and his grandmother.

“It jumped in mind, ‘OK, no one is here to help me. I have to take control,” Tony told ABC News. “I remember being scared and once I realized that my dad wasn’t there, I had to man up and take control.”

Tony yelled out through the smoke and flames in his dad’s bedroom to Amazon Alexa to call 911. When the automated assistant replied she could not call authorities, Tony ran downstairs to the kitchen to help his grandmother, Joy Hentrich.

Hentrich, 75, has lived with the family for the past six years as she battles health issues, according to her son, Ruch. Hentrich was in the kitchen, where the fire started, trying to contain the flames with water.

"My first priority that was going through my mind was to get my

