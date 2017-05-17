10 minutes more of “Craving You”: Thomas Rhett’s bonus footage from his epic video shoot

BMLGThomas Rhett‘s music video for “Craving You” plays like the trailer for a big-budget thriller. While there is, in fact, no major motion picture, there is a 10-minute behind-the-scenes feature that lets you tag along for the two-day shoot in Nashville.

Day one includes TR’s screen time with his duet partner, Maren Morris, as well as her favorite scene, where she robs a bank at gunpoint. Maren reveals she nicknamed her very realistic firearm prop “Sally.”

“I thought we were friends but you sold me out,” Maren jokes with Thomas Rhett.

“Yeah, it turns out I’m a cop,” he comes back, hinting at the video’s plot.

TR’s wife Lauren was on set for the second day of filming, which also found the singer driving a vintage car and staging a fight scene.

You can check out the “Craving You” feature on YouTube. The song is currently closing in on the top-15.

