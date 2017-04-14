10 infants in California neonatal intensive care unit test positive for antibiotic resistant superbug

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — County and hospital health officials are investigating how 10 infants tested positive for a dangerous bacteria while they were being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

The 10 infants were reported to have tested positive for the same strain of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) between August 2016 and March 2017, according to a statement sent to ABC News by UC Irvine Medical Center. All infants were treated and none died after the bacteria was detected.

MRSA bacteria can occur naturally in nature and approximately 2 out of 100 people carry MRSA usually on the skin or in the nose, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control. The bacteria is notorious for being spread in healthcare settings, where it can travel from contaminated wounds to other patients via healthcare providers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In February, the World Health Organization declared MRSA one of the 12 families of bacteria that “pose the greatest threat to human health,” calling for efforts to urgently produce new strains antibiotics that can rid patients of the so-called superbugs.

“Antibiotic resistance is growing, and we are fast running out of …read more

