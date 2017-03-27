Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee begins it second week of spring practice on Tuesday of this week, so while it’s still extremely early, there’s been some opportunity for players to begin to step up. Early-spring observations certainly have to be viewed with a grain of salt, but there’s at least been enough time to do the “eye test” for players coming off winter conditioning and to get a sense for which players are positioning themselves for bigger opportunities in 2017.

While a lot can change in just a few practice, here’s a look at 10 players who have caught our eye, or who we’ve heard good things about from people around the program, through the first few days of spring practice.

The post 10 Early Standouts From Spring Camp appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider