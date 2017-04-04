1 in 10 pregnant women with Zika had a fetus or infant with birth defects, CDC says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — One in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika virus infections had an infant or fetus who showed signs of birth defects, according to a new report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC released the news on Tuesday as part of its “Vital Signs” report. Researchers found that of 250 pregnant women who were tested and found positive for Zika infection, 24 had infants or fetuses with birth defects.

Among the 972 women who had evidence of possible Zika infection and went on to give birth, the rate of birth defects was approximately 5 percent. The vast majority — about 84 percent — of these birth defects involved brain anomalies, according to the CDC.

“Zika virus can be scary and potentially devastating to families. Zika continues to be a threat to pregnant women across the U.S.,” CDC acting Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said in a statement Tuesday. “With warm weather and a new mosquito season approaching, prevention is crucial to protect the health of mothers and babies. Health care providers can play a key role in prevention efforts.”

The CDC reported 1,297 pregnant women in 44 states were reportedly possibly infected with the Zika virus, with the vast …read more

