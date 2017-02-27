﻿Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Andra Day & more: Little Big Town promises plenty of surprises during their year at the Ryman

ABC/Image Group LAThey’re only two shows in, but Little Big Town is already adding more dates to their year-long residency at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

On the heels of two-sold out performances during which they sang their new album, The Breaker, in its entirety, the band announced they’ll play July 30 as well, extending their Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency to at least ten dates.

The foursome is promising once-in-a-lifetime performances during their run celebrating the 125th anniversary of the venue. Judging by the first two nights, they aim to deliver.

Sam Hunt and Chris Stapleton took the stage during the first set, while R&B phenomenon Andra Day and Ashley Monroe joined them on Saturday.

In a nod to the building’s beginnings as a gospel tabernacle, LBT backed up Ashley as she sang her father’s favorite hymn, “In the Garden.” The four vocalists also married their considerable talents with Andra’s on her breakout hit, “Rise Up,” before seguing into a stellar take on the Willie–Nelson-penned Patsy–Cline-classic, “Crazy.”

To wrap things up, Little Big Town abandoned their microphones and walked out to the edge of the stage to deliver a spine-tingling a capella …read more

