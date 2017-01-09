Kicks Country Winter Watch:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS MONDAY – Putnam Co, Cumberland Co, Pickett Co, Van Buren Co, Warren Co
SCHOOL DELAYS MONDAY – Clay Co (2 Hours)
Stay With 106-9 Kicks Country For The Latest On The Winter Weather.
106-9 Kicks Country | Gator Mornings and the Most Country All Day
Monday, January 9, 2017
Country News

SET A PRESET FOR INFORMATION & CONVERSATION...94.1/AM 1600

Local News Every Hour – Morning News, Weather, Sports & Obituaries Weekdays At 7am

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR

A $1500 Scholarship Could Help Your Scholar Dream Big

GET YOUR PARTY STARTED WITH BUCKWILD SATURDAY NIGHT

B-Dub Is Here Every Saturday At 8pm With The Most Country On 106-9 Kicks Country

Trending Now Across The Upper Cumberland

Trending Now Across The Upper Cumberland

State Health Department Sends Fluoride Letter To DeKalb ...

The Tennessee Department of Health has sent notices to doctors in DeKalb County because the local ut ...

Askins Reports To Prison In West Virginia

Former Director of the Upper Cumberland Development District, Wendy Askins, reported to federal pris ...

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire In Cumberland County ...

Cumberland County firefighters battled a structure fire in extremely cold temperatures over the week ...

Sunday Night Crash Results In Death

A vehicle crash in Cookeville resulted in death Sunday night. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 ...

Buying And Selling Around The Upper Cumberland

Conditioned Heating & Cooling Weather Center

Current Conditions
Today Tuesday Wednesday Thursday
It is forecast to be Partly Cloudy at 7:00 PM CST on January 09, 2017
Partly Cloudy
37°/43°		 It is forecast to be Mostly Cloudy at 7:00 PM CST on January 10, 2017
Mostly Cloudy
45°/44°		 It is forecast to be Rain at 7:00 PM CST on January 11, 2017
Rain
54°/51°		 It is forecast to be Overcast at 7:00 PM CST on January 12, 2017
Overcast
58°/52°
Copyright © 2017 Stonecom Cookeville, LLC | Contact Us | Advertising | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Contest Rules | Privacy Policy| Bill Penn Scholarship