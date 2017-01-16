Kicks Country Winter Watch:

SET A PRESET FOR INFORMATION & CONVERSATION...94.1/AM 1600
Local News Every Hour – Morning News, Weather, Sports & Obituaries Weekdays At 7am
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR
A $1500 Scholarship Could Help Your Scholar Dream Big
GET YOUR PARTY STARTED WITH BUCKWILD SATURDAY NIGHT
B-Dub Is Here Every Saturday At 8pm With The Most Country On 106-9 Kicks Country
-
Stonecom Launches News Talk 94.1/AM 1600A new year and the year’s first snow….good reasons to have a new source of ... Read More »
-
Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Medical Marijuana
-
Download Your News Talk Schedule
-
Macy Shaver Of Stone Memorial Is A Dream Big Scholar
-
Moose wants to know: Are you going to buy the new iPhone?
Buying And Selling Around The Upper Cumberland
Conditioned Heating & Cooling Weather Center
Current Conditions
|Today
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|
Chance of Rain64°/55°
|
Thunderstorm62°/42°
|
Overcast53°/45°
|
Rain58°/51°
-
Country Star TriviaComstock/Thinkstock What was Darius Rucker‘s first hit to top the country charts? ANSWER: 2008’s “Don’ ... Read More »
-
Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and More Set to Sing for President-Elect Trump
-
Thomas Rhett Invites You Inside His Recording Session This Sunday
-
Why Michael Ray’s Grandma Finally Believes He’s Made It
-
Hear Tim & Faith’s New Duet from “The Shack”
-
Five Memorable Moments in Titans-Chargers SeriesTitansOnline.com Senior Writer and Editor Jim Wyatt lists five memorable moments in the Titans-Chargers series. ... Read More »
-
Five Areas Where Titans Made Big Improvements in 2016
-
Ask Jim: NFL Draft Comes Into Focus
-
Direct Snaps: DaQuan Jones Excited for Future of Titans
-
OL Sebastian Tretola Aims to Show What He Learned as a Rookie
-
Tennessee Hires New Defensive Backs CoachPhoto Credit: UT Athletics Tennessee announced the hiring of a new defensive backs coach on ... Read More »
-
Croom Named MVP of Tropical Bowl
-
Vols’ Smokey Gray Helmet Nominated for Best Helmet
-
Alabama Hires Potential UT Candidate Byrne As AD
-
Tennessee Ties For 113th In Directors’ Cup Fall Rankings
-
Nick Viall Has Some Explaining to Do on Monday’s “The Bachelor”ABC/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — On last week’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor, Nick Viall dropped ... Read More »
-
Homer Simpson Plots Revenge with Common, RZA and Snoop Dogg in 600th Episode of “The Simpsons”
-
Lucasfilm Confirms No CGI Carrie Fisher in Next “Star Wars” Movie
-
Of Course “Deadpool” Is Making Fun of “For Your Consideration” Videos
-
Kevin Hart to Star In and Produce History Channel’s “The Black Man’s Guide to History”