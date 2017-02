Kicks Country Winter Watch:

Smokeless Tobacco Recalled U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, makers of Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal, issued a recall because of sm ...

17-Year-Old Missing In Smithville Smithville authorities are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Ja ...

One Dead Following Crash In Crossville Tuesday A Cumberland County woman has died following a two vehicle accident in Crossville Tuesday. Authoriti ...