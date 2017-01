Kicks Country Winter Watch:

Disaster Response Team On the Road For New Years A month after tornadoes ripped through Polk County many residents still need help cleaning up. The M ...

Crossville Sued By Former Interim Police Chief Former Crossville interim police chief Rod Shoap has sued the city through Middle Tennessee court. T ...

Wilder Man Hit By Car In Overton County A man was flown for advanced treatment after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon. The Tennesse ...