Kicks Country Winter Watch:

Sunday, February 5, 2017
Trending Now Across The Upper Cumberland

UPDATE: Majority of Power Restored

Putnam County 911 reports that power has been restored to all but a handful of Upper Cumberland Elec ...

Southern Putnam Without Power

A large area of southern Putnam County is without power this morning, according to social media. Put ...

Pickett County Auditing Delinquent Property Taxes

Pickett County is getting serious about collecting taxes. County Executive Richard Daniel said the c ...

White County Band Raising Funds For Trip To Washington ...

The White County High School band has an opportunity to play in the National Independence Day parade ...

Buying And Selling Around The Upper Cumberland

