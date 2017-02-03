Kicks Country Winter Watch:

Friday, February 3, 2017
Trending Now Across The Upper Cumberland

Pickett County Auditing Delinquent Property Taxes

Pickett County is getting serious about collecting taxes. County Executive Richard Daniel said the c ...

White County Band Raising Funds For Trip To Washington ...

The White County High School band has an opportunity to play in the National Independence Day parade ...

Nissan Recalling 2015-2017 Altima

Nissan is recalling some 363,000 Altimas after discovering a design flaw. The company says it’s reca ...

UPDATE: Cookeville Man Injured In Tractor Trailer Accid ...

A Cookeville man was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center after two tractor trailers and a car collide ...

