Kicks Country Winter Watch:

WHICH SONG WILL BE KICKS COUNTRY'S FAVORITE?
We’re Counting Down The Top 106 Songs Of The Year All Day Monday
MACY SHAVER OF STONE MEMORIAL IS A DREAM BIG SCHOLAR
Nominated For Her Work And Leadership In School, And In The Community
TITANS WELCOME THE NEW YEAR WITH THE TEXANS
Titans At Nissan Stadium Today - Live Coverage Begins At 11a
-
Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Holiday Depression And The ElderlyDays before Christmas; family gatherings, gifts, traditions, decorating, and cooking. It all sounds festive, except ... Read More »
-
Moose wants to know: Are you going to buy the new iPhone?
-
Dailey Bailey: Jason Talks With Leeza Gibbons About Her New Book, Winning The Apprentice, Donald Trump, And Care Givers
-
Dailey Bailey: Group Of Teens Are Local Heroes By Rescuing A Drowning Girl At Cummins Falls
-
Dailey Bailey: Off Duty Cookeville Firefighter Saves Neighbor From Fire
Buying And Selling Around The Upper Cumberland
Conditioned Heating & Cooling Weather Center
Current Conditions
|Saturday
|Today
|Monday
|Tuesday
|
Chance of Rain41°/38°
|
Chance of Rain49°/48°
|
Chance of a Thunderstorm60°/56°
|
Chance of Rain61°/31°
-
Nashville NotesBurke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock The Country Music Association celebrates giving $3.1 million dollars to 44 different music ... Read More »
-
Elvis and Johnny Cash Come to CMT as “Sun Records” Premieres in February
-
How You Can Ring in 2017 with Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban from the Comfort of Your Home
-
The Year in Country 2016 — We Mourned the Loss of Merle Haggard, Poet of the Common Man
-
Country Star Triviau
-
Titans (8-7) Host Texans (9-6) in Regular Season FinaleThe Tennessee Titans (8-7) host the Houston Texans (9-6) in the 2016 regular season finale ... Read More »
-
Ask Jim: Titans Close Out Improved Season Sunday
-
Sitting Down with Titans WR Rishard Matthews
-
Coach Mularkey’s Friday Practice Transcript
-
Titans vs. Texans: Six Things to Watch
-
Kamara To Leave For NFL DraftPhoto Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee redshirt junior running back Alvin Kamara, as ... Read More »
-
Why Josh Dobbs Should be Drafted into the NFL
-
Tennessee’s Season Ends On a High Note in The Music City
-
PHOTOS: Tennessee Wins The Music City Bowl 38-24
-
5 Observations from Tennessee’s 38-24 Music City Bowl Victory
-
The Year in Entertainment 2016 — #OscarsSoWhite: How Diversity and Inclusion Became Major Talking PointsABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — When nominations for the 88th Academy Awards were announced, revealing that ... Read More »
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels “Blessed” to Have Wrinkles
-
HBO’s Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Doc “Bright Lights” to Premiere in January
-
The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Those We Lost
-
The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Top Ten Celebrity Scandals