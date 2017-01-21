Kicks Country Winter Watch:

SET A PRESET FOR INFORMATION & CONVERSATION...94.1/AM 1600
Local News Every Hour – Morning News, Weather, Sports & Obituaries Weekdays At 7am
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR
A $1500 Scholarship Could Help Your Scholar Dream Big
WHITE CO'S CAYLEE TOLLISON IS A DREAM BIG HONOREE
Nominated For Her Work And Leadership In School, And In The Community
GET YOUR PARTY STARTED WITH BUCKWILD SATURDAY NIGHT
B-Dub Is Here Every Saturday At 8pm With The Most Country On 106-9 Kicks Country
-
Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Air SafetySince 9/11, our focus as it relates to airline safety centered on keeping those who ... Read More »
-
Stonecom Launches News Talk 94.1/AM 1600
-
Download Your News Talk Schedule
-
Moose wants to know: Are you going to buy the new iPhone?
-
Dailey Bailey: Jason Talks With Leeza Gibbons About Her New Book, Winning The Apprentice, Donald Trump, And Care Givers
Buying And Selling Around The Upper Cumberland
Conditioned Heating & Cooling Weather Center
Current Conditions
|Today
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|
Rain59°/50°
|
Thunderstorm59°/45°
|
Chance of Rain46°/35°
|
Partly Cloudy52°/43°
-
Sam Hunt Storms the “Billboard” Charts with His Non-Single, “Drinkin’ Too Much”ABC/Mark LevineSam Hunt‘s new song, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” may not officially be a single, but ... Read More »
-
Chase Rice Heads Back to the Bars, Previewing New Album at Pub Shows
-
Wynonna Gets Back to Her Roots and Plans a Revival for 2017
-
What the Hell: With One Show in the Books, Dierks Bentley Extends His Tour
-
Country Star Trivia
-
What’s next? Examining Titans 2016 Rookie ClassWhat’s next? TitansOnline.com Senior Writer and Editor Jim Wyatt examines the Titans’ 2016 rookie class. ... Read More »
-
Mariota Up for Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Year
-
Ask Jim: Senior Bowl, Pro Bowl Up Next
-
Titans QB Marcus Mariota “doing well” in His Recovery
-
Dick LeBeau Looking Forward to 2017 with Titans
-
VIDEO: Pride Plays Rocky Top at InaugurationPhoto Credit: Anne Newman/RTI For some, there was a level of controversy surrounding the decision ... Read More »
-
UT Announces Staff Changes: Scott as OC, Canales as QB Coach
-
Report: Hurd To Visit California
-
Vanderbilt Builds a Wall to Celebrate Win Over Vols
-
Trey Smith Named National High School Lineman of the Year
-
“Quantico” Star Talks Art Imitating Life in the Spy Game, and the Move to Monday NightsABC/Jonathan Wenk(NEW YORK) — Actor Blair Underwood, Priyanka Chopra and the rest of the cast ... Read More »
-
President Trump’s Inauguration Speech Sounds Familiar to Batman Fans
-
“House of Cards” Reveals Season 5 Teaser on Inauguration Day
-
Kerry Washington Speaks Out on Trump’s Inauguration: “It’s My Job to Hold Them Accountable”
-
Report: “black-ish” to Spin Off Yara Shahidi’s Zoey to College